Three killed as car plunges into ravine near Chaman

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

CHAMAN (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including two children, were killed and three other sustained injuries when a car plunged into ravine near Chaman on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in the mountain range of Dara Kozak where a car fell into a gorge when its driver lost control over vehicle, killing three persons on the spot and injuring three others.

