CM Maryam greets PM for presenting people-friendly, balanced budget

Maryam also expressed her resolve to ensure benefits of economic progress reach every citizen

Tue, 10 Jun 2025 22:28:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting what she called a balanced and people-friendly federal budget for the financial year 2025-26.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Maryam praised the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that the budget reflected the party’s vision under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She called it Pakistan’s first-ever employee-friendly, farmer-friendly, industrialist-friendly, and people-centric budget.

She added that the budget would help Pakistan meet its sustainable development goals and bring joy and prosperity to the public in the coming year, by the grace of Allah.

She said Pakistan had come out of its economic whirlpool and is now moving steadily towards growth.

She especially praised the record allocations for education and healthcare, calling them clear proof of PML-N’s strong connection with the people.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz stated that the government was determined to free the country from IMF dependence, a step she believed would pave the way for a brighter future.

She said the budget provided real relief to the middle class, artificial inflation is expected to drop further, and the country has embarked on a journey of sustainable progress.

"Alhamdulillah, the days of ease for our people have arrived," she concluded.