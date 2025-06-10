FY2025-26: 10 ministries to be rightsized, 40,000 posts axed

FM said approval had been granted for rightsizing of 10 ministries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has approved rightsizing of 10 ministries in the budget presented for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Finance Minister said approval had been granted for rightsizing of 10 ministries. “40,000 vacant positions have been eliminated, proposals regarding eight ministries are under consideration,” he added.

As for the digital governance, it was added that the efforts of Pakistan have been acknowledged at the international level. It was stated that a proper strategy has been developed to provide financial support to more than 95,000 SMEs.

He said that reforms had been made in the pension scheme.