Pakistan's growth rate lowest among developing nations: Barrister Gohar

Urges govt to de-link politics from economics, consider adopting PTI’s viable economic suggestions

Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 17:26:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has slammed the federal government over its dismal economic performance, saying that Pakistan's economic growth is currently the ‘lowest among developing countries’.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News following the release of the Economic Survey 2024-25, Barrister Gohar termed the report a "disappointing reflection" of the government's overall performance.

He said that despite having the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other institutions, the government has failed to meet even a single major target.

“The Economic Survey clearly shows the failure of this government,” he stated. “It enjoyed full cooperation from IMF and other global bodies, yet no objective was achieved. Growth remains alarmingly low even when compared with other developing nations.”

Gohar criticized the government for increasing salaries only for parliamentarians, while structural reforms and pension reforms remain non-existent.

“They haven’t privatized even a single public-sector entity,” he added.

He also raised serious concerns over the transparency of funds spent under social welfare programs, including the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

“The government claims to have spent Rs30 billion on BISP and Rs8 billion on Bait-ul-Mal, and millions more on the ‘Roti Sab Kay Liye’ scheme — but where is the money actually going?” he questioned.

He urged the government to de-link politics from economics and consider adopting PTI’s viable economic suggestions* for the betterment of the country.