Two youngsters killed in Okara road accident

OKARA (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed and one more sustained injuries in a road accident in Okara on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred at the Dipalpur Road where a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley due to over speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one more.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the dead bodies were later handed over to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

