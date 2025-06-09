Severe heatwave to persist across Punjab till June 13, warn authorities

Severe heatwave to persist across Punjab till June 13, warn authorities

Temperatures soar up to 47°C in Sargodha as South Punjab braces for intense heat

Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 23:28:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A severe heatwave is expected to grip Punjab until June 13, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Daytime temperatures are predicted to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal, especially intensifying in the southern districts including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan.

The PDMA spokesperson confirmed that Sargodha recorded the highest temperature at 47°C today, while other plains such as Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad witnessed temperatures nearing 45°C. Cities like Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanewal, Kasur, Layyah, Jhang, and Hafizabad reported highs between 40°C and 42°C.

Under the directives of Punjab’s Chief Minister, all relevant departments have been placed on alert. Special arrangements are being made in hospitals, including the setup of heatwave emergency counters.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia stated that efforts are underway to ensure the supply of clean drinking water in the Cholistan desert regions.

Additionally, the health department has been instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines to combat heatstroke risks.