Punjab uses digital system to ensure cleanliness during Eid days: Marriyum Aurangzeb

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the cleanliness operations during Eid were carried out using a digital system, marking the largest cleanup campaign in Punjab's history.

Speaking to media in Rawalpindi on Monday, she revealed that 15 million waste disposal bags were distributed prior to the Eid operation this year.

“We ensured a digital approach to cleanliness during the Eid holidays. Citizens were encouraged to give feedback if animal waste was not promptly removed,” she said.

She added that once the waste was collected, rosewater was also used and the entire process was monitored through the Safe City system.

“Every tehsil uploaded its data on a digital dashboard. Despite extreme heat, sanitation workers remained committed on the ground,” she said.

The senior minister praised the workers and district administration across Punjab for their dedication.

“I congratulate the workers who worked tirelessly under the scorching sun,” said the minister.

She urged the other provinces to follow the Punjab instead of criticising the initiatives.

“We delivered results through action. Our minister for Local Government visited multiple tehsils during Eid days,” she said.

She also shared that the upcoming budget will include water, sewerage, and sanitation projects in Punjab.

She said that the workers involved in the sanitation would be rewarded by CM Maryam Nawaz for their hard work.