Federal cabinet to meet today for budget approval

Cabinet will approve the budget proposals for FY 2025–26

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – A special meeting of the federal cabinet has been scheduled for tomorrow to approve the budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

According to reports, the cabinet will approve the budget proposals for FY 2025–26. Following cabinet approval of the Finance Bill, the budget will be presented in the National Assembly.

The final decision on proposed salary and pension increases for government employees will also be made during the meeting, which will be held at 4pm in the Parliament House.

Proposals include a 10% increase in salaries for government employees and a 5 to 7.5% rise in pensions for retired employees.

A possible 18% increase in the defence budget is also under consideration.

After the federal budget is presented, provincial governments will follow with their respective budgets, marking the formal start of Pakistan’s economic strategy for FY 2025–26.

