NHMP issues travel advisory as Eid holidays near end

Mon, 09 Jun 2025 15:22:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued an important travel advisory for citizens to ensure safe travel as the Eidul Azha holidays are nearing end.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, traffic volume on motorways and highways is expected to increase after the holidays, prompting the need for extra caution.

The advisory urges travelers to thoroughly inspect their vehicles before setting off, including checking engine oil, water levels, brakes, and tire pressure. It also emphasizes the mandatory use of seat belts during travel.

The spokesperson added that drivers should be well-rested before undertaking long journeys and are advised to take a break every two to two-and-a-half hours to stay alert. Driving while sleepy or fatigued should be strictly avoided to prevent accidents.

In case of any emergency or need for assistance, travellers can contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130.

