Dar calls for proactive planning to tackle water challenges

Pakistan Pakistan Dar calls for proactive planning to tackle water challenges

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting for construction of Water Storages in the country

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 19:03:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has emphasized the necessity of proactive planning to mitigate Pakistan's growing water challenges, underscoring the need for coordinated national action.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting for construction of Water Storages in the country, in Islamabad on Sunday.

The discussion focused on accelerating construction of major water storages and reservoirs across Pakistan.

The committee proposed recommendations for effective resource mobilization and long-term infrastructure planning.