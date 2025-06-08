Punjab governor urges unity, compassion

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab governor urges unity, compassion

Punjab Governor personally assisted the butcher during the sacrifice of a cow

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 12:32:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan performed the ritual of animal sacrifice on the second day of Eidul Azha, personally assisting the butcher during the sacrifice of a cow.

Extending warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah, the governor said, “Eid Mubarak to all Muslims. On this blessed occasion, we must remember the needy and deserving in our society and embody the true spirit of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi by eliminating hatred and practicing unity as commanded by Allah.”

Governor Salim Haider further praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating that under his leadership, Pakistan's diplomatic presence has strengthened globally. He added, “The way Bilawal Bhutto is defending Pakistan on diplomatic fronts, the day is not far when he will become the Prime Minister of the country.”