Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Egyptian president vow to strengthen bilateral ties

President El-Sisi warmly acknowledged Eid greetings and sent best wishes to the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a warm and cordial telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, exchanging greetings and reaffirming commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz extended heartfelt Eid wishes to the Egyptian leadership and people, expressing solidarity and goodwill.

During the call, he lauded Egypt’s constructive role and peace efforts amid the recent Pakistan-India tensions, appreciating Cairo’s balanced and proactive diplomacy.

Touching upon his visit to Cairo last December for the D-8 Summit, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“We’re on the same page when it comes to regional stability and shared prosperity,” he remarked.

The two leaders agreed to build on their friendly relations and take bilateral cooperation to the next level, particularly in trade, investment, and healthcare sectors. PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that Pakistan is eager to boost people-to-people connections and open new doors for economic growth with Egypt.

President El-Sisi warmly acknowledged the Eid greetings and sent best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

He also praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace in South Asia, saying both nations stand shoulder to shoulder in the quest for global harmony and development.