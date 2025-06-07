Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP

A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior Supreme Court Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday.

A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, where Justice Ayesha A. Malik administered the oath to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez, and other senior lawyers.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Earlier, due to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah being abroad, Justice Munib Akhtar had been serving as acting Chief Justice until June 6.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is expected to return to Pakistan on the fourth day of Eidul Azha, June 10.

