Sacrifices rendered by forces guarantee national security, says Naqvi

He visits the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Headquarters on Eid

Published On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 14:36:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi sacrifice and steadfastness of the armed forces are the guarantee of the nation’s security and this spirit is the true strength of Pakistan.

He expressed it while addressing the troops during his visit to the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Headquarters on the occasion of Eidul Azha. He celebrated Eid with officers and soldiers deployed along the western border.

Naqvi also praised their bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism of the troops.

He also acknowledged the support and sacrifices of the tribal people in the fight against terrorism, calling their spirit a valuable asset to the nation.

Upon his arrival, IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) welcomed the interior minister who later laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to all martyrs, including tribal people, security forces, and police, who sacrificed their lives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also offered Eid prayers with the soldiers and made a special prayer for peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.

