Gilani calls for political stability

He emphasized that the budget should provide relief to the public.

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan’s narrative is being acknowledged globally.

Speaking to the media after offering Eid prayers in Multan, Yousuf Raza Gilani said, “I extend Eid greetings to the entire nation. The poor should be cared for on Eid, and we must remember the martyrs on Eidul Azha.”

He added that Pakistan’s narrative is being recognised internationally, political stability in the country is essential, and economic stability will follow political stability.

“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and our political and military leadership demonstrated exemplary restraint during the recent tensions with India,” he added.

He added that the entire nation paid tribute to armed forces of Pakistan for their valour and sacrifices in the defence of motherland.

