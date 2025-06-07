Six dead in gas cylinder explosion in Mardan

The deceased include three children

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Six people were killed and two others injured after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed due to a gas cylinder explosion in an area of Mardan.

Rescue officials said the incident took place in Aram Colony area of the city, adding that their teams immediately reached the location after receiving the emergency call.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Azmatullah Wazir, District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, and Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid were also present during the rescue operations.

The deceased include 36-year-old Fawad son of Amjad, his wife and two children. 25-year-old Shah Fahad son of Amjad, and 8-year-old Tooba daughter of Jawad also lost their lives in the incident

The injured include 5-year-old Ayesha daughter of Fawad and 5-year-old Dua daughter of Jawad.

More than 100 Rescue 1122 personnel participated in the operation and completed the mission within seven hours, recovering all deceased and injured individuals and shifting them to hospital.

