Where did Pakistan's top political leaders offer Eidul Azha prayers?

President Asif Ali Zardari offered Eid prayers at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Eidul Azha is being celebrated across the country with religious zeal and reverence to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other key political figures have offer Eid prayers

President Asif Ali Zardari offered Eid prayers at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad and greeted everyone with Eid wishes. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also joined the President in offering Eid prayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayers in Model Town, Lahore. Hamza Shehbaz and other party leaders also attended.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman offered Eid prayers in his native village, Abdul Khel, and extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim world.

Awami Muslim League leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed offered Eid prayers at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain prayed at Jamia Masjid Eidgah in Gujrat while former Punjab chief Minister mhaudhry Pervaiz Elahi prayed at Jamia Masjid Khatam-un-Nabiyyin in his hometown. After the prayers, they met with party workers and supporters.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their bravery in the recent conflict with India, stating that the air force personnel deserved special appreciation for their strategic success. He said the nation stands united like a rock with Kashmir and Palestine.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain offered Eid prayers in his native village, Nangal Kaswala, near Narang Mandi, and extended Eid greetings to the nation on the occasion of the first Eid of a new and stronger Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah offered Eid al-Adha prayers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. After the prayers, he greeted party leaders and workers. Other party members also offered Eid prayers alongside the chief minister.

Acting Governor Sindh Awais Shah and PPP leader Khursheed Shah offered Eid prayers at Shah House, Sukkur.

Speaking to the media, PPP leader Khursheed Shah extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, praying for a prosperous and flourishing Pakistan. He emphasized national unity and protecting the homeland together.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan offered Eidul Azha prayers in his native village, Khai Hithar, Kasur.

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan offered Eid al-Adha prayers in Attock.

In his Eid message, he congratulated the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion. He said Eidul Azha instills the spirit of sacrifice, and the Sunnah of Ibrahim (AS) teaches us to give up everything in the path of Allah.

He urged people to take special care of the poor and needy around them and include them in the celebrations. He prayed for peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.