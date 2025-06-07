President greets nation on Eidul Azha, calls for promoting values of sacrifice

Says there is a pressing need to support the underprivileged and marginalized segments

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah around the world on the occasion of Eidul Azha, emphasizing the importance of promoting values of sacrifice, love, brotherhood, and unity in our behavior.

“This day revives in us the spirit of faith, sacrifice, selflessness, and brotherhood. I pray that Allah Almighty makes this day a source of blessings, unity, and prosperity for our country and the entire Muslim Ummah. Ameen,” the president said in a message.

He said Eidul Azha commemorates the unparalleled obedience, sacrifice, and submission of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS).

“These great personalities set a shining example of devotion, loyalty, selflessness, and sacrifice by wholeheartedly submitting to the command of Allah Almighty. This day reminds us that no sacrifice is too great in seeking the pleasure of Allah, and that our individual and collective success lies in obedience to His will,” he added.

He also called for drawing lessons from the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and integrate them into our lives.

Today, there is a pressing need to support the underprivileged and marginalized segments of our society. Along with the act of animal sacrifice, Eid calls upon us to make a solemn pledge to always care for those in need—whether they are poor, sick, or destitute.

“As a nation, we must support each other, share in each other’s sorrows, and work together to build a prosperous and great Pakistan,” President Zardari said.

On this occasion, the entire Pakistani nation must reaffirm its commitment to rid our hearts of hatred and prejudice, and with sincerity, contribute to the progress of our country and the elevation of the Muslim Ummah.

May Allah accept our sacrifices, grant Pakistan peace, progress, and prosperity, and bless us with the strength to become a united and strong nation. Ameen, the president added.