Nation celebrates Eidul Azha with religious fervour today

Congregational prayers will be held across the country to mark the religious festival.

Published On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 02:47:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Eidul Azha is being celebrated today (Saturday) with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Congregational prayers will be held across the country to mark the religious festival, along with sermons highlighting the significance of the event and the philosophy behind sacrifice.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque where Federal Ministers, politicians and parliamentarians present in Islamabad, Muslim diplomats and notables will join thousands of faithful in prayers.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter their sacrificial animals in pursuance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi. The meat of sacrificed animals will be distributed among relatives and the poor.

In Lahore, main Eid congregation will be held at Badshahi Mosque while in Rawalpindi, main Eid congregation will be held at Liaquat Bagh, while in Karachi‚ large congregations will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah‚ Nishtar Park‚ National Stadium and Eidgah Nazimabad.

To celebrate Eidul Azha, Muslims sacrifice animals including cow, goat, sheep and camel according to their purchasing power on any of the three days of Eid. People this year have suffered a lot due to the mounting prices of the sacrificial animals.

The administration in all big cities has further beefed up the security for Eid. A contingency plan has been issued to ensure and maintain law and order, safety and security of the general public. Police personnel have been deployed outside the mosques and public places for security purpose.

