Crackdown launched on transporters overcharging passengers during Eidul Azha holidays

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP) - The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against transporters overcharging passengers during Eid ul Azha holidays.

The step is being taken in line with directives from the provincial government to extend relief to passengers by taking action against transporters who are violating relevant laws in this regard.

In this regard Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue, Saifullah Jan Marwat, conducted surprise inspections on the Tank–Dera Ismail Khan Road, checking multiple passenger vehicles.

During the inspection, several transporters were found involved in charging fares above the officially set rates and turning off air conditioning in AC-designed vehicles.

As a result heavy fines were imposed on them and the AAC issued strict warnings to the concerned drivers and vehicle owners to comply with prescribed directives.

He said the administration was committed to extending relief to people and to this end, a comprehensive monitoring plan had been devised to ensure that transporters do not exploit passengers during the Eid ul Azha holidays.