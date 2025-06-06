Former minister Abbas Afridi succumbs to injuries from gas explosion

KOHAT (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and PML-N Senator Abbas Afridi has passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained in a gas leakage explosion.

Senator Abbas Afridi was sitting in his guest room last evening in Azam Bagh area when a sudden gas leakage explosion occurred.

Afridi and three others were injured in the incident. He was under treatment at Army Burn Centre CM Kharian but could not survive.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Babri Banda, Kohat.

Earlier, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah had confirmed that Abbas Afridi had been shifted to the hospital with burn injuries.

According to police, the explosion was caused by a gas leakage; however, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact nature of the blast.

The area has been cordoned off and further inquiry is underway.

