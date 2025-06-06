Four dead, 11 injured in Qalat, Hyderabad accidents

The injured were shifted to hospital

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four persons died and 11 sustained injuries in two road accidents in Qalat and Hyderabad, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

In Qalat, two persons lost their lives in a collision between two vehicles. In the accident, four passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital. On information, police reached the accident site and started investigation.

In Hyderabad on Indus Highway, two labourers fell to their death from a tractor-trolley full of fodders. Having being informed, police and rescuers scrambled to the crime scene, and started investigation after shifting the injured and the dead to hospital.

