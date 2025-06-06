Malir jailbreak escapee commits suicide

(Web Desk) - A prisoner who fled Malir Jail a few days ago was found hanged in the house of his brother-in-law, according to a media report. It is suspected that the escapee has committed suicide.

The body of the man with a noose around his neck was found in a house in Madani Colony area of Mari Port Thane. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted it to the Civil Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Raza, son of Pervez Masih. He was the resident of Ranchhor and had come to his sister's house in Madani Colony, Maripur.

He was arrested in a drug case registered at Eidgah Police Station and sent to Malir Jail. A video statement of the prisoner has surfaced, which he recorded before committing suicide.

In the video, he said he had also escaped from the Malir District Jail with other prisoners. ‘Everyone was running. There was also shooting in the prison. Due to tremors, I also ran in the same direction where people ran for their lives. When we ran from the prison.’

