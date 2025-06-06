Senate Chairman Gilani, British high commissioner discuss bilateral ties

Gilani underscores the importance of regional peace and stability

Published On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 03:13:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott on Thursday discussed bilateral parliamentary and diplomatic relations, as well as regional and global developments and matters of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate during a meeting said that Pakistan greatly values its long-standing, close, and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom, built on shared history, values, and traditions.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani noted that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK continues to strengthen across multiple sectors, and Pakistan remains committed to further expanding these ties.

He emphasised the vital role of the British Pakistani community—over 1.7 million strong—in promoting robust social, cultural, and economic linkages. He added that Pakistan aspires to elevate its comprehensive partnership with the UK to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Gilani underscored the importance of regional peace and stability. He appreciated the UK’s constructive efforts in promoting peace in South Asia, especially its role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

“I am a man of peace and strongly believe that prosperity cannot be achieved without peace,” he said.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott fully endorsed the views of the Chairman Senate and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to broadening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

She assured the UK’s continued support for a peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future with Pakistan and thanked Chairman Gilani for his warm hospitality and constructive dialogue.