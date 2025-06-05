CM Maryam leads symbolic march on World Environment Day

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led a symbolic march alongside the Environment Protection Force (EPA) to highlight her government’s commitment to environmental protection.

The Chief Minister led the march from her vehicle, accompanied by EPA vehicles and motorcycles to mark the World Environment Day .

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also joined the initiative. Participants carried posters bearing slogans like “Zero Plastic” and “Zero Pollution,” reinforcing the mission to make Punjab pollution-free and eliminate plastic bags.

Addressing the occasion, CM Maryam emphasized that a clean and green Punjab was a shared responsibility.

She warned plastic pollution had led to severe health risks including cancer and other fatal diseases, stating that ending pollution also meant ending diseases.

Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to establish a formal Environment Protection Force.

It also leads in crafting and enforcing comprehensive strategies to control pollution across all sectors, including industries.

Maryam noted that Punjab was the only province adopting modern technologies such as drones and satellite monitoring for environmental surveillance.

She reiterated her commitment to transforming Punjab into a model for environmental sustainability through innovation and collective effort.