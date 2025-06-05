Former Senator Abbas Afridi among 3 injured in gas leak explosion

A bomb disposal squad is on its way to the scene for further investigation.

Published On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 21:13:12 PKT

KOHAT (Dunya News) – Former Senator Abbas Afridi was among three people injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak in Kohat.

According to police, the blast occurred near Azam Bagh in Abbas Afridi’s guest house, injuring him. He was shifted to CMH Kohat in injured condition.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat stated that initial reports suggest the explosion was due to a gas leak, resulting in injuries to Abbas Afridi and three others.

