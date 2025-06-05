Pakistan, UK discuss parliamentary, diplomatic ties

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries held an in-depth discussion on bilateral parliamentary and diplomatic relations, regional and global developments, and matters of mutual interest.

Senate chairman said that Pakistan aspires to elevate its comprehensive partnership with the UK to an enhanced strategic partnership.

He underscored the importance of regional peace and stability. He appreciated the UK's constructive efforts in promoting peace in South Asia, especially its role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

He reiterated Pakistan's desire for peace in the region and emphasized the need for the peaceful resolution of long-standing disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

He also called for measures to address cross-border terrorism and affirmed Pakistan's willingness to collaborate with the UK on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, safeguarding international law, and enhancing regional stability.

The British High Commissioner fully endorsed views of Senate chairman and reaffirmed the UK's commitment to broadening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.