Belarus seeks to strengthen air force cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level defence delegation from Belarus visited the Air Headquarters in Islamabad, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Major General Andrei Yevgenyevich Lukyanovich, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defence. Upon arrival, the distinguished guest was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on military and air force cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening longstanding bilateral ties.

ISPR reported that both parties agreed to maintain close and continuous communication between their respective air forces. The Chief of Air Staff highlighted the strong military relations between the two nations.

The Air Chief stated that the PAF would continue to provide full support to enhance the capabilities of the Belarusian Air Force.

Major General Lukyanovich expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and showed deep interest in learning from the PAF’s combat experience. He also praised the professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Pakistan Air Force.

The Belarusian Commander expressed a desire to benefit from PAF’s combat experience and requested the organization of structured training programs for Belarusian personnel.

He also extended an invitation to the Air Chief to attend upcoming defence events in Belarus.

