Karachi DHA assault case: Victim forgives attacker but court rejects his bail

The hearing took place in the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South)

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A young motorcyclist, who was assaulted by an influential person in Karachi’s Defence area, has forgiven the accused.

According to reports, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) rejected the bail plea of the accused in the case.

The hearing took place in the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) regarding the bail plea of the accused involved in the Defence assault case.

Public Prosecutor Irfana Qadri stated that the case against the accused also included charges of issuing threats and humiliating a woman, which are non-bailable offenses.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court reserved its verdict. Later, the court announced its decision, rejecting the bail applications of Salman Farooqi and Owais Hashmi.

Earlier, a hearing was also held before the Judicial Magistrate (South) in the same assault case.

Police produced the accused Salman Farooqi and Owais Hashmi in the chamber under strict security. The court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Two days ago, the court had handed the accused over to the police on a two-day physical remand.

