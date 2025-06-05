Fawad Chaudhry's name removed from Passport Control List

Immigration Directorate General submitted a report confirming that his name was taken off the PCL

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s name has been removed from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The update came during the hearing of a contempt of court case regarding the delay in implementing the court's earlier order.

The Immigration Directorate General submitted a report confirming that Fawad Chaudhry’s name was taken off the PCL on June 4, in compliance with the court’s directive issued on September 25, 2024.

During the proceedings, Fawad’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told Justice Inam Amin Minhas that their team always benefited when they approach his court. Fawad Chaudhry also took the rostrum to thank the court, humorously adding, “You know we don’t need to go anywhere, we are here to play our role in the opposition.”

Justice Minhas responded light-heartedly, saying, “You pressured them enough to get the name removed,” prompting laughter in the courtroom.

Following the confirmation, the court officially disposed of the petition.