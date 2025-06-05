Pakistan appointed Vice-Chair of UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee

Islamabad has played an active role in upholding the principles of the UN Charter

(Web Desk) – In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan has been appointed Vice-Chair of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, which monitors the implementation of Resolution 1373 (2001) on global counter-terrorism measures, Pakistan's mission to the UN announced on Wednesday.

Islamabad has played an active role in upholding the principles of the UN Charter and has made notable contributions to international peace and security, including as one of the leading troop contributors to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide. Pakistan was elected to the UN Security Council in June 2024, taking over the Asian seat from Japan.

As one of the countries most affected by terrorism, Pakistan has endured the loss of over 80,000 lives and countless injuries over the past two decades. The country has repeatedly accused India of supporting terrorist groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) to carry out attacks within Pakistan.

In addition to its role in the Counter-Terrorism Committee, Pakistan has also been appointed Chair of the UN Security Council Committee established under Resolution 1988 (2011), which oversees sanctions related to the Taliban.

Further reflecting its diplomatic engagement, Pakistan was named Co-Chair of the Security Council’s Informal Working Group on Documentation and Working Methods and the newly formed Informal Working Group on Sanctions. These groups aim to improve transparency, inclusivity, and the design and effectiveness of UN sanctions regimes.

“These appointments represent recognition of Pakistan’s active engagement with the UN system, particularly its constructive role as an elected member of the Security Council,” the Pakistani mission stated. “They also reflect international acknowledgement of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.”

The mission reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to working with the United Nations and member states to uphold the UN Charter and advance global efforts against terrorism.