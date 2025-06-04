PM Shehbaz credits US mediation for Pakistan-India ceasefire

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India took place due to US intervention, and Pakistan accepted it in the interest of maintaining peace in the region.

Speaking at the US Independence Day ceremony hosted by the American Embassy in Islamabad, he extended congratulations on the 249th anniversary of America's independence and expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He noted that relations between the two countries are entering a new era and recalled that the U.S. was among the first to recognize Pakistan after its independence.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, saying that no nation had suffered more.

He pointed out that Pakistan was a frontline state in the 1980s Afghan war and played a leading role in the global war on terror post-9/11, enduring heavy human and economic losses.

Regarding tensions with India, the prime minister said the Pahalgam incident was a staged drama and a false-flag operation.

Pakistan offered a transparent investigation, but India responded with aggression instead. He emphasized that it was through American diplomatic efforts that a ceasefire was achieved, which Pakistan accepted in the greater interest of regional peace and stability.

