ECP grants time to Omar Ayub to appoint lawyer in disqualification reference

Ayub asked the Commission to schedule the hearing for July

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, time to appoint a lawyer in the disqualification reference filed against him.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, heard the case.

During the proceedings, Omar Ayub appeared at the rostrum and confirmed he had received a copy of the reference but had yet to engage legal counsel.

Requesting a delay due to the upcoming budget session, Ayub asked the Commission to schedule the hearing for July.

ECP Member from Sindh, Nisar Durrani, noted that the Speaker's reference allowed for a 90-day period for processing. The Commission then accepted Ayub’s request and allowed him additional time to appoint a lawyer.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Omar Ayub claimed that no consultation was held with the National Assembly Speaker regarding the reference.

On the hand, Omar Ayub on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq requesting details regarding the reference filed against him and the decision made by the Speaker.

In the letter, Omar Ayub has asked for the legal and constitutional basis of the reference, an authenticated copy of the reference, and the complete record of proceedings. He has demanded an explanation of the allegations and the constitutional grounds for disqualification under Articles 62 and 63.

He also requested a certified copy of the full reference and the evidence presented with it. The letter further seeks details of the internal proceedings and file notings made during the decision-making process on the reference.

Ayub asked for details on whether he was issued any notices or given an opportunity to present his clarification. The letter also questions the validity of the reference if it is based on petitions filed by third parties.