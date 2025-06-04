Pakistan effectively presented stance during two-day UN visit

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan effectively presented its stance at the United Nations, says Foreign Office.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson, a high-level parliamentary delegation, led by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, completed a two-day visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

During the visit, the delegation met the UN Secretary-General, the presidents of the General Assembly and Security Council, representatives of both permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, ambassadors of the OIC group, media representatives, civil society members, think tanks, and the Pakistani community.

According to the Foreign Office, this visit was part of Pakistan’s international diplomatic campaign aimed at presenting perspective regarding escalating regional tensions and threats to international peace and security.

The spokesperson stated that the root causes of threats to global peace and security lie in India’s irresponsible behaviour, unprovoked aggression against Pakistan, provocative statements, and unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty - an agreement considered vital to the lives of over 240 million Pakistanis.

The delegation conveyed Pakistan’s core message of “Peace with Responsibility.”

The Foreign Office further said Pakistan rejected India’s terrorism allegations. The diplomatic delegation presented evidence of India-sponsored terrorism to the international community.

They also declared India’s unilateral stance on the Indus Waters Treaty as unacceptable, and Pakistan urged the global community to ensure adherence to international agreements.

The delegation reiterated that sustainable peace in South Asia depends on a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Pakistani mission emphasised that India’s so-called “new normal” was a threat to regional peace. The resolution of the Kashmir issue is the only guarantee of peace in South Asia. Pakistan is not negligent in its defence; it desires peace but will not compromise on sovereignty.

The parliamentary delegation also included Dr Musadik Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Tehmina Janjua.