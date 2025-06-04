Omar Ayub writes to NA speaker, seeks details of reference against him

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq requesting details regarding the reference filed against him and the decision made by the Speaker.

In the letter, Omar Ayub has asked for the legal and constitutional basis of the reference, an authenticated copy of the reference, and the complete record of proceedings. He has demanded an explanation of the allegations and the constitutional grounds for disqualification under Articles 62 and 63.

He also requested a certified copy of the full reference and the evidence presented with it. The letter further seeks details of the internal proceedings and file notings made during the decision-making process on the reference.

Ayub asked for details on whether he was issued any notices or given an opportunity to present his clarification. The letter also questions the validity of the reference if it is based on petitions filed by third parties.

He further requested precedents related to the discretionary powers of the Speaker under Article 63(2), and asked for complete transparency and fairness in the legal process by providing all relevant details. Ayub emphasised that the record should be provided immediately in the interest of parliamentary integrity and democratic trust.

It is worth noting that a reference against Ayub was filed by Babar Nawaz, and NA speaker has forwarded the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for further proceedings.