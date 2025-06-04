Naqvi calls on Fazl to discuss regional situation
Pakistan
Naqvi inquired about Maulana’s well-being and expressed good wishes for him.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman here in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Naqvi visited the residence of the JUI chief and held a meeting with Maulana during which the country's current situation was discussed.
The meeting also included talks on the regional situation following the recent Pakistan-India tensions.
