Naqvi calls on Fazl to discuss regional situation

Naqvi calls on Fazl to discuss regional situation

Pakistan

Naqvi inquired about Maulana’s well-being and expressed good wishes for him.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Naqvi visited the residence of the JUI chief and held a meeting with Maulana during which the country's current situation was discussed.

The meeting also included talks on the regional situation following the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Naqvi inquired about Maulana's well-being and expressed good wishes for him.
 

