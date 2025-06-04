NHA enforces 50pc toll hike for Non-M-Tag vehicles

The new toll of the car on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway has been fixed at Rs1,800

ISLAMABAD (APP) - In a significant move towards the implementation of 100 percent M-Tag system on motorways, the National Highways Authority (NHA) has announced the imposition of 50pc additional toll tax on non-M-Tag and low-balance vehicles, effective June 15, 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10 (2) vii of NHA Act-1991 as amended in 2024, National highways Authority hereby notifies the following category wise extra toll rates @ 50% on its Motorways Network, effective 15th June-2025, for all Non-M-Tag and Low Balance Vehicles. The revised toll rates, including the 50% fine amount, ” notification states.

The revised toll rates will apply to various categories of vehicles traversing key motorways, including M-1 (Islamabad–Peshawar), M-2 (Lahore–Islamabad), M-3 (Pindi Bhattian–Multan), M-4 (Faisalabad–Multan), M-5 (Multan–Sukkur), M-9 (Karachi–Hyderabad), M-14 (D.I. Khan–Hakla), and E-35 (Hassanabdal–Mansehra Expressway).

According to the notification, the new toll of the car on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway has been fixed at Rs1,800, the new toll for the Lahore-Abdul Hakim on the M3 has been set at Rs1,200, and the new toll of the car on Pindi Bhattian-Multan (M4) has been set at Rs1,600.

Similarly, the new toll for the car on Multan-Sukkur (M5) was fixed at Rs1,800, while the toll for DI Khan-Hakla (M14) was increased to Rs1,000.

On the Hassanabdal-Manshera Expressway (E35), the toll for a car has been fixed at Rs450, the new toll for Lahore-Islamabad 2 and 3 axle trucks has been set at Rs7,900, the new toll for articulated trucks has been set at Rs10,200.

Motorists are urged to register for M-Tags and ensure sufficient balance in their accounts to avoid the additional charges. The NHA has facilitated M-Tag registration at designated motorway toll plazas and authorized service centers nationwide.