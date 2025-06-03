Punjab slashes power tariffs to ease electricity bills

Punjab slashes power tariffs to ease electricity bills

The decision was made during the 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet

Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 15:59:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has announced a reduction in power tariffs to help lower electricity bills across the province.

The decision was made during the 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet held under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, and other cabinet members were present.

Maryam Nawaz approved a proposal to reduce tariffs of Punjab's power companies, which is expected to result in a 30 to 40 percent decrease in electricity bills. The cabinet approved tariff cuts for Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Pvt Ltd and Punjab Thermal Power Pvt Ltd.

Additional Key Approvals by the Cabinet:

• Rs. 400 million grant approved for land acquisition from RUDA for Punjab Journalist Housing Society Phase 2, to be transferred to the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation.

• Approval of Child Protection Policy, Punjab Senior Citizen Welfare Bill, helicopter overhauling, and Electric Vehicle registration policy.

• Endorsement of the Punjab Horticulture Authority Act and plans for green area development in Lahore to combat smog.

• Land acquisition approved for establishing a Medical City in Lahore.

• Greenlight for setting up Punjab Air Private Limited

• Providing interest-free electric tax relief

• Funding approved for furniture and equipment in government hospitals.

• Launch of the Punjab Clean Air Program and Maryam Nawaz Social Security Ration Card Scheme.

• Funds sanctioned for upgrading bus stops in Lahore and introducing electric buses and new Sahulat Bazaars in various districts.