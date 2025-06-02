PML-N wins PP-52 by-election as people repose trust in CM Maryam's policies: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the people voted for the public service of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in PP-52 Sambrial by-election.

She was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

She said that the narrative of abuse and chaos was rejected by the people of PP-52.

“The public has dismissed the agenda of those promoting unrest and anarchy,” she added.

She said that the PTI has started making hue and cry after defeat in the by-poll.

“PML-N secured a clear lead in the by-poll of Muridke. We had won this Sambrial seat with a margin of 10,000 votes in last elections,” said the minister.

She said that the people are not responding to the calls given by PTI in Punjab and they have rejected their politics.

“We have won the by-poll with the lead of 38,000 votes and it is the people’s trust in the public service of CM Maryam Nawaz,” she added.

Talking about the security arrangements for Eidul Azha, she said that Eid prayers would be offered at 27,074 mosques and 800 open spaces across Punjab.

“Over 43,000 police officials will be deployed for security duties, with surveillance conducted through 10,464 cameras,” she said.