Institutional reforms to lead country toward stable economy: PM

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 15:16:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government was determined to lead the country toward becoming a stable economy through sustainable institutional reforms.

Chairing a review meeting of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) affairs, the prime minister directed hiring of internationally renowned companies for third-party validation of ongoing initiatives and reforms in FBR

The prime minister said that institutional reforms were progressing rapidly across all sectors, adding that all government institutions were working tirelessly to eliminate corruption and address other deficiencies, such as a lack of transparency, he said.

The recent positive economic indicators are clear proof of the correct government policies, the prime minister added.

Expressing satisfaction over the recent performance of the faceless customs assessment system, the prime minister highlighted that reforms such as the faceless customs assessment system were yielding promising results in maintaining transparency.

“God willing, we will succeed in our struggle to make Pakistan economically stable,” the prime minister added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the recent performance of the faceless customs assessment system and progress on reforms in Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

The implementation of the faceless customs assessment system has led to an overall increase in revenue and a significant reduction in customs clearance time, according to the briefing.

The reform process in PRAL is progressing rapidly, the meeting was informed.

It was also informed in the meeting that a simplified digital tax return system for the general public will be implemented soon, and efforts were underway to introduce the digital tax return system in Urdu and other local languages for the convenience of ordinary users.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chairman FBR, and senior officials from relevant institutions attended the meeting.