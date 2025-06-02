NAB forms special prosecution team ahead of Imran, Bushra appeals in £190m case

The team will assist the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing scheduled for June 5

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a major development ahead of the hearing on appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their convictions in the £190 million corruption case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a special prosecution team.

The team will assist the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing scheduled for June 5, where the court will consider both the appeals against the sentences and petitions for sentence suspension filed by the couple.

Approved by NAB Chairman and formed under instructions from Prosecutor General Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah, the five-member team will be led by Sardar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan. Other members include Irfan Ahmed, Suhail Arif, Rafiq Maqsood, and Yasir Saleem Rana.

According to NAB, the team will present and defend the bureau's stance during the court proceedings.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were previously convicted in the high-profile case and have sought relief through appeals, which will be reviewed by the court next week.