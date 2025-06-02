One killed, four injured in Quetta blast

Investigation is under way

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 01:29:32 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A man was killed and four were injured in an explosion on Bervari Road, police said here on Sunday.

Having being informed, police, rescuers and personnel of law-enforcement agencies reached the blast site and cordoned off the area.

It is yet to conform that the explosives was kept in a vehicle or fixed roadside. The injured and the dead were shifted to hospital. Police have launched an investigation to reach out to the perpetrators.

According to police, the injured included three by-passers and man, who was sitting in the vehicle. Earlier, in Qila Abdullah, four people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion in a market. In the blast, several vehicles and shops were destroyed.

