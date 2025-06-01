Four militants killed in DG Khan operation

DG KHAN (Dunya News) – Punjab police gunned down four militants in an operation in Kot Mubarak, near the Punjab–Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

Acting on intelligence about militant activity, police raided the area where the suspects opened fire with heavy weapons.

According to the police sources, the militants—identified as members of a Khawarij group—were involved in spreading fear and unrest among the local population.

The police teams returned fire and neutralised four terrorists on the spot.

The gun battle forced other militants to flee, taking cover behind bushes and sand dunes. Weapons and explosives were recovered from the scene.

A search and sweep operation is underway to trace down the remaining suspects.

The police source said law enforcement agencies remained committed to bringing all miscreants to justice and ensuring peace in the region.

“Those trying to disturb peace will meet the same fate,” the source added.