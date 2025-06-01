Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

Sun, 01 Jun 2025 19:55:40 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Tremors were felt in various parts of Karachi on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center, earthquake tremors were experienced in different areas of Karachi on Sunday evening.

The earthquake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 10 kilometers and its epicenter near Quaidabad.

According to the PMD, no loss of life or property was reported. Residents of Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, and other areas felt the tremors.

