Punjab bans temporary mechanical rides during Eid for public safety

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab bans temporary mechanical rides during Eid for public safety

Only permanently installed mechanical rides in amusement parks will be allowed to operate

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 13:48:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a significant step to ensure public safety during Eidul Azha, the Punjab Home Department has imposed a ban on all temporary mechanical rides set up during the Eid days across the province.

According to the official notification, only permanently installed mechanical rides in amusement parks will be allowed to operate, and only if they possess valid fitness certificates.

Owners and operators of such rides are required to obtain certification from their respective Deputy Commissioners, confirming compliance with safety standards.

The decision was taken in light of growing concerns that temporarily installed rides often fail to meet security protocols and can endanger lives, especially due to overloading and poor maintenance.

"These measures have been enforced to protect human lives, particularly as large numbers of children and families frequent mechanical rides during Eid festivities," a Home Department spokesperson stated.

All district administrations have been directed to strictly enforce the ban, and ensure that no temporary mechanical rides are operational during the Eid holidays. Rides that are permanently installed and meet all safety protocols are not affected by this ban.