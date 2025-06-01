By-election underway in PP-52 Sialkot amid tight security

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Polling underway on Sunday in by-election of Punjab Assembly constituency PP-52, Sambaharial, Sialkot, following the passing of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.

According to the Election Commission officials, polling began at 8 am and will continue uninterrupted until 5 PM. Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

A tough contest is expected between PML-N’s Hina Arshad Warraich and PTI’s Fakhar Ghumman, while PPP’s Raheel Kamran Cheema and TLP’s Chaudhry Shafqat are also in the running.

There are 296,563 registered voters in the constituency. Out of 185 polling stations, 11 have been declared highly sensitive, prompting heightened security deployment.

