Rumours about Khan's release before Eid are false: Naeem Panjotha

Says purpose of the 26th constitutional amendment is to protect a fraudulent election

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 13:32:49 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Naeem Haider Panjotha, the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said on Saturday that the rumours about Khan's release before Eid are false.

Speaking to the media after a hearing in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi regarding the May 9 cases, Panjotha said that there is neither any deal nor any leniency being offered. He revealed that three years ago, the PTI founder was offered to remain silent for three years in exchange for everything being settled. Imran Khan's response was, "Not even for three minutes will I remain silent."

Panjotha further stated that the PTI founder has agreed to engage in dialogue on three key points: Indian aggression, terrorism, and economic matters.

He added that one of their MNAs was sentenced without evidence and without being allowed to present final arguments. There are cases against 52 of their assembly members, and there is a conspiracy to convict them. He quoted the PTI founder as saying he will never bow down under any circumstances. "If justice is not served, the judiciary will be held responsible."

Panjotha said that the purpose of the 26th constitutional amendment was to protect a fraudulent election and to punish them, and now threats are being made about a 27th amendment. “Amend as much as you want, disqualify as many members of parliament or senators as you wish — we will not bow down,” he asserted.

He also claimed that Khan was told in jail to apologise for May 9 and everything would be resolved, to which Imran responded: "Bring the footage of May 9, and whoever is responsible should be severely punished. The one who orchestrated May 9 should be the one to apologise."

Panjotha also revealed that the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub has been served a notice under Articles 62 and 63. He emphasised that no negotiations are taking place regarding Khan's release, and all claims of a release before Eid are baseless. He made it clear that the PTI founder has said definitively: “For the country, it's either jail or dialogue — but a deal is out of the question.”

Hearings for 11 May 9 cases adjourned again without proceedings

Earlier, the hearing of 11 cases related to the May 9 incident was once again adjourned without any court proceedings.

The hearing took place before Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court, in which Prosecutor Zaheer Ali Shah, defense lawyers, and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid appeared in court. Imran Khan's attendance was marked through a jail-issued production order.

During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that copies of the challan (charge sheet) were being provided to those accused who had not yet received them. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the 11 May 9 cases until June 14 without any further proceedings.