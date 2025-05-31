National polio campaign achieves 90 percent vaccination coverage: NEOC

Pakistan Pakistan National polio campaign achieves 90 percent vaccination coverage: NEOC

The ongoing national polio eradication campaign has entered its fifth day with significant progress.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 04:02:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) on Friday said that 90 percent of the target children across the country have been vaccinated during the first four days of the campaign.

According to NEOC, the ongoing national polio eradication campaign has entered its fifth day with significant progress.

Region-wise breakdown shows encouraging results, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leading at 93 percent coverage, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan at 97 percent and Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 96 percent

Punjab has vaccinated 91 percent of its children, Balochistan 89 percent and Sindh 87 percent while Islamabad has so far reached 81 percent coverage.

The synchronized campaign is also underway in neighbouring Afghanistan, as part of a joint effort to eradicate the poliovirus from the region.

Despite the progress, the NEOC emphasised that the poliovirus continues to be present in the environment, posing a threat to unvaccinated children.

“Polio teams must be welcomed, and every child must be protected through timely vaccination,” the NEOC urged.

Parents have been reminded to ensure that their children receive all routine immunizations along with the polio drops.

For information or to coordinate with a polio vaccination team, citizens can call the helpline at 1166 or send a WhatsApp message to 0346-7776546.