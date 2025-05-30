President Zardari signs bill banning child marriage into law

Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 10:49:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday signed the bill prohibiting child marriage into law.

According to the law, a “Nikah Khawan” will not officiate a marriage where one or both parties are under 18 years of age.

It adds that the marriage registrar can face one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in case of violation.

Furthermore, if a man above the age of 18 marries an underage girl, he will face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The law also states that a court shall issue an order to prevent the underage marriage if it comes to know that any such event is being arranged by someone.

If the reporting party wants to keep their identity confidential, the court will ensure their protection, according to the law.

The bill criminalising child marriage was presented in the National Assembly by PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi, while it was tabled in the Senate by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman.



