Peace paves the way for economic development, says Ambassador Rizwan

Pakistan Pakistan Peace paves the way for economic development, says Ambassador Rizwan

The US leadership played a key role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 10:41:04 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said the nation took pride in effectively responding to Indian aggression.

Speaking to US policymakers, diplomats, and the business community, the ambassador stated that Pakistan’s top priority is peace as it paves the way for economic development.

He acknowledged that the US leadership played a key role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

Inviting American investors to take full advantage of economic opportunities in Pakistan, Sheikh highlighted that sectors such as agriculture, IT, and mineral resources offered lucrative investment prospects for US investors.

The Pakistani ambassador further stated that providing a business-friendly environment and necessary facilities is a top priority of the government.

“As ambassador, the promotion of economic relations is his foremost mission,” he said.

